Fruit Supplies Halted in Makran as Transporters Call a Strike

On Sunday, a strike by transporters halted vegetable and fruit deliveries from Sindh to Gwadar, Pasni, Turbat, and other areas of the Makran division. The transporters went on strike to protest the “misconduct” of highway police towards drivers at entry points.

The protesters blocked the coastal highway, preventing buses, trucks, and other vehicles carrying vegetables, fruits, and other goods for Gwadar from passing through the area. The bus union joined the transporters in protesting alleged highway patrol raids on passenger buses.

ALSO READ Suzuki Shuts Down Production For the 6th Time in 2023

A representative of the protesters stated that the strike will continue until the authorities quit their unjust behavior.

In contrast, a spokesman for the coastal highway police said in a statement that the force had signaled a passenger bus to stop and discovered diesel fuel being illegally transported during the search.

The spokesman added: