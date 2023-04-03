Suzuki Shuts Down Production For the 6th Time in 2023

Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) continues to face operational challenges, forcing it to announce another round of non-production days (NPDs) in April 2023.

In an official notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), the company cited inventory shortage as a reason for the assembly plant shutdown, which will last from April 7 to April 14, 2023.

The notification is as follows:

This is the 6th time Suzuki is shutting down production since January 2023. The last announcement came on March 17, whereby the company suspended bike production for 12 days.

The intermittent shutdowns have taken a toll on Pakistan’s biggest carmaker’s sales this year. As per a recent report, Suzuki sold fewer than 1,000 units in February. This is the automaker’s worst performance yet since countrywide COVID-19 lockdowns in April 2020, which saw production and sales reach zero.

In January, Pak Suzuki sold 2,940 cars, observing a massive decline of 74% in monthly sales. The huge decline was due to the poor sales of Alto, which went from 6,898 units in December 2022 to just 44 units in January 2023.