Huawei is Aiming to Enhance its Electric Car Production

Huawei Technologies’ senior executive said on Saturday that the company is partnering with more legacy automakers to produce Aito-branded electric cars to expand its auto industry presence.

At the China EV 100 forum in Beijing, Huawei Smart Car CEO Richard Yu announced that Huawei, Chery Automobile, BAIC Motor, and Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group will develop and manufacture Aito-branded vehicles.

Yu added that Huawei, which partners with Seres Group to make Aito cars, will release SUVs, sedans, and multipurpose vehicles under the brand. He added that the company seeks to use the automakers’ production capacity.

In 2022, Seres sold 80,000 Aito cars with Huawei’s HarmonyOS system, an alternative to Android. He stated that the company seeks to enhance the production volume further by teaming up with new automakers.

On Saturday, Yu said that Huawei’s partnerships with global automakers have suffered due to the sanctions, and the company seeks to re-establish a strong working relationship with various carmakers.