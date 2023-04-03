Underaged Reckless Driver Kills a Man at Midnight

On Monday, a TV channel reported that a young boy driving an SUV lost control and collided with two other vehicles, killing one person on the road in Narowal.

CCTV footage obtained by 24NewsHD reveals that a minor was driving a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado at the time of the incident. The footage shows the large SUV losing control due to excessive speed and colliding with the two cars.

Then, the same vehicle strikes and kills a man identified as Rasheed. The deceased was reportedly walking to the market to get his Sehri when the tragedy occurred.

The incident took place near Thana Morr on Shakkargarh Railway Road. The young driver fled the scene, presumably, in a state of panic, after causing carnage on the road.

The report states that Rasheed died on the spot and officials from Rescue 1122 transported his body to the hospital. The incident has been documented by the police and investigation has begun.

Note: The photo is for illustration purposes only.