Indian-Origin Eyedrops Linked to Linked to Three Deaths in US

The United States (US) Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined that Global Pharma, an Indian eye drop producer, breached several safety standards, which were connected to three fatalities and severe illnesses in the US.

After evaluating the company’s factory in Chennai, FDA has issued its report. After a recommendation, the business recalled the eye drops in February, and the FDA also prohibited its import.

The eye drops, under the brand names EzriCare Artificial Tears and Delsam Pharma’s Artificial Tears, were connected to a deadly epidemic of drug-resistant illnesses that occurred in the US.

EzriCare Artificial Tears stated that it advertised the eye drops but had no involvement in their “real manufacture.” During the 11-day investigation of the Global Pharma factory, the FDA discovered multiple violations regarding sterilization and cleanliness.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is concerned that the germs may infiltrate the American healthcare system. Experts have expressed worries regarding the quality of Indian medications, and numerous Indian companies have been inspected for their production processes.