Twitter Blue Tick Costs More in Saudi Arabia Than UAE and US

Twitter has announced that it will charge firms in Saudi Arabia around $65 more than those in the US for a blue tick verification.

The development comes after CEO Elon Musk set a deadline of 1 April for verified users to either purchase a Twitter subscription or give up their verification.

ALSO READ Dubai Announces Free Parking for Citizens

Twitter verification fee for organizations differs from country to country due to local market conditions. In Saudi Arabia, the verification fee for an organization is $1,065.68, compared to $1,000 in the US.

The blue tick is important for companies since it adds credibility to their accounts and helps them build trust with their followers.

Meanwhile, UAE firms will be charged nearly the same as the US, with verification costing AED 3,700 ($1,007) per month.

ALSO READ AirSial Announces Discounts for Cardholders of Various Banks

Twitter offers various subscription plans based on individual and organizational needs. For individual users, the monthly subscription fee is as low as $8. However, organizations need to pay a minimum of $1,000 per month, and an additional $50 monthly for each affiliate or employee account linked to the organization’s Twitter profile.

Twitter’s decision to charge higher verification fees from Saudi Arabians compared to the US and UAE has stirred up mixed reactions. Some people have expressed disapproval, citing that it is discriminatory to charge more based on a country’s location.