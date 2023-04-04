Supreme Court Rejects ECP Decision to Postpone General Elections in Punjab

The Supreme Court has finally announced the verdict on the petition challenging the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) order postponing the General Elections in Punjab.

According to details, a three-member bench — comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, and Justice Munib Akhtar, declared ECP’s 22 March decision null and void, ordering the ECP to hold polls.

The bench observed that ECP’s unconstitutional decision to delay the polls wasted 13 days. The bench also observed that ECP had no right to postpone the elections.

The apex court has also given a new date for General Elections in Punjab, stating polls be held in the province on 14 May. Candidates will be able to submit their applications till 10 April. Elections symbols will be allotted to them on 20 April.

The court has also directed the Federal government to release Rs. 21 billion to the ECP for holding General Elections till 10 April. The court has also directed the ECP to inform the apex court whether or not it receives the fund on the said deadline.

On March 22, the ECP declared that elections in Punjab would take place on 8 October, which was a change from the original date of 30 April that had been established in coordination with the President.