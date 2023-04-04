Yamaha Announces 0% Markup Installment Plan for Bikes

Yamaha has, once again, announced a 0% markup installment plan for its bikes.

According to the details, the company has launched this plan in partnership with Dubai Islamic Bank. The ad says that the plan is confined to particular cities in Pakistan, without mentioning any names.

The offer is only available to salaried persons, which means that no 0% markup plan for small businessmen and freelancers.

While the ad did state that the offer is available for a limited time, it left out important details such as installment period, down payment, and other terms and conditions.

This announcement has come shortly after Yamaha’s string of massive price hikes. The last announcement came in February, and the most recent one has jacked up the prices of motorcycles up to Rs. 394,500.

Last year, the company increased bike prices seven times. As a result of Pakistan’s ongoing economic issues, dealers and industry experts anticipate further price increases this year, which will also dampen bike sales further.