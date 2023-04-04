ZEM Builders Hosts Bahria Royal Riding Club Spring Fest 2023 to Promote Local Entrepreneurs and Small Businesses

ZEM Builders hosted the Bahria Royal Riding Club Spring Fest 2023 on 18th March 2023.

With the vision to boost the local economy and support small businesses in the area, ZEM Builders’ Spring Fest 2023 provided excellent opportunities for small vendors and food stalls to participate in the festivities.

The event was a huge success, with hundreds of attendees enjoying the festivities and food, shopping, and music activities throughout the day.

ZEM Builders held an exciting lucky draw for the attendees giving away 2 free iPhones. This family festival kicked off in the afternoon with stalls offering delicious food options, clothing items, jewelry for shoppers, and a kid’s play area.

Attendees enjoyed a live performance by Young Stunners.

The lucky draw winners were Sahibzada Qamar Ali and Inzamamul Haq, who received iPhones from Sajid Ilyas, Deputy Chief Executive Bahria Town, Air Marshal (R) Athar Hussain Bukhari, and Khawaja Kamran, GM Marketing ZEM Builders.

The ZEM Builders’ Spring Fest created a sense of community spirit, entertainment, and educational value, making it a perfect event for bringing people together and promoting community and cultural values.

