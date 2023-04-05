Dubai Airport Continues to be The World’s Busiest for 9 Consecutive Years

Airports Council International (ACI) has revealed that Dubai International Airport (DXB) remained the busiest one for international passenger traffic for nine years in a row in 2022.

In 2022, DXB’s passenger traffic increased twofold to around 66 million, after which the airport also increased its projection for 2023 to 78 million.

Here is the list of the top 10 busiest airports for international passenger traffic last year:

Rank Airport Passengers (in millions) 1 Dubai 66.06 2 London’s Heathrow 58.243 3 Amsterdam 52.46 4 Paris 51.76 5 Istanbul 48.5 6 Frankfurt 44.77 7 Madrid 36.23 8 Doha 35.7 9 Singapore 31.9 10 London’s Gatwick 30.14

24-Hour Passport Renewal Service

Earlier, UAE’s Digital Government announced that the General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs (GDRFA) offers a round-the-clock passport renewal service at the Dubai and Abu Dhabi airports.

UAE nationals can get a new, renewed, or replacement Emirati passport in five simple ways outlined by the Digital Government.

These methods include using the Residency and Foreigners Affairs/Citizenship Section, the Nationality and Residence e-portal, the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Ports Security (ICP) passport service, as well as applying at Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah Airports.