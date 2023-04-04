15 Countries That Offer Visa on Arrival to UAE Residency Visa Holders

As one of the premier tourist hubs in the world, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) provides its citizens with a multitude of perks. Moreover, not only does it cater to its nationals, but it also offers a large number of opportunities for residents to enjoy.

As Ramadan almost enters its third week and with the upcoming Eid Al-Fitr and Easter holidays, residents of the UAE are actively seeking holiday destinations that offer convenient accessibility and picturesque landscapes.

People with UAE residency visas can travel to several countries that offer visa-on-arrival. Here are the 15 of them:

Malaysia

Singapore

Brunei

Mauritius

Sri Lanka

Indonesia

Thailand

Montenegro

Nepal

Seychelles

Armenia

Kyrgyzstan

Georgia

Maldives

Azerbaijan

Most of these countries are only a five-hour flight away from the UAE, which make them an attractive option for travelers who will be spending their holidays outside the Emirates.

A study by Skyscanner has also revealed that around 52 percent of UAE travelers are considering a vacation of approximately a week or less.

Travel Expert from Skyscanner, Ayoub El Mamoun, stated that Easter is falling in Ramadan and many travelers in the Middle East will be going on vacation during this time in order to enjoy it with their family and friends.

The upcoming Easter celebration is scheduled for 9 April 2023, and it will be followed by Eid Al-Fitr on either 20 or 21 April depending on the moon sighting.

One of the reasons the above-mentioned countries offer visa-on-arrival to UAE residence visa holders is that UAE has a large expat population, and its residents are considered to be low-risk travelers.

Via Arabian Business