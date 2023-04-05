Iran Appoints Ambassador to UAE After 7-Year Diplomatic Stalemate

Iran has officially appointed an ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), ending a seven-year diplomatic stalemate between the two countries. The move comes amid improving ties between Gulf nations and Iran.

The new Ambassador, Reza Ameri, earlier served as the Director General of the Iranian Expatriates Office in the Foreign Ministry, according to Iran’s state media.

In August 2022, UAE also announced its plans to reinstate its ambassador to Tehran, expressing its willingness to realign ties between both countries.

These ties deteriorated in January 2016 after Saudi Arabia severed relations with Iran due to an attack on the Saudi Embassy in Tehran by Iranian protestors.

This announcement comes at a time when Gulf countries and Iran are working towards the betterment of their relationship. Last month, Riyadh and Tehran announced the re-establishment of ties in a dialogue mediated by China.

In 2019, the UAE began re-engaging with Iran in the wake of attacks on Gulf waters and Saudi Arabian energy facilities. The two countries also share longstanding business and trade ties, making it crucial for them to strengthen their diplomatic relationship.

Saudi Arabia and Iran

Top diplomats from Saudi Arabia and Iran are scheduled to meet in Beijing on Thursday to discuss the next steps of their diplomatic reconciliation, facilitated by a deal mediated by China.

This will be the first formal meeting between the most senior diplomats of both countries in over seven years.