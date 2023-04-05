UAE Warns Private Companies to Meet Emiratization Targets

The UAE’s Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratizations (MoHRE) has warned private sector firms with 50 or more employees to recruit Emiratis and meet the Emiratization targets for this year.

MoHRE tweeted a five-point reminder for companies, stating that compliance with Emiratization targets is reviewed every six months to check if there is 1% growth semi-annually to achieve a yearly target of 2%.

A UAE Cabinet resolution on modifying the mechanism for achieving Emiratisation targets at private sector companies with 50 employees or more came into force. What is highlighted in this resolution? pic.twitter.com/GxDwcdoSIi — وزارة الموارد البشرية والتوطين (@MOHRE_UAE) March 4, 2023

It also stated that there are no extra requirements, while the penalties for violations remain the same, which will be collected bi-annually during the compliance review.

Similarly, in March, the MoHRE issued another warning to private firms, alerting them that they have less than four months to meet their bi-annual goal of 1%.

What is Emiratization?

Emiratization is the UAE’s national plan for increasing the number of Emiratis in the workforce, especially within the private sector. The UAE government has mandated that companies with 50 or more workers hire and retain a certain percentage of Emiratis.

The companies must meet the 10% target by 2026, with an annual target of 2%. Companies that fail to reach these goals face an AED 6,000 monthly or AED 72,000 yearly. These fines must be made in one payment. Monthly penalties will also increase by AED 1,000 per year until 2026.