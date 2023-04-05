Reheated Oil in Popular Iftar Dishes is Harmful For You

Health experts reveal that repeatedly reheating even the best quality oil can produce trans fatty acids, which constitute a major health risk.

Items often consumed during iftar fried in such oil, including pakoras, samosas, kachoris, and jalebis, might raise the risk for cardiovascular disease, breast cancer, prostate cancer, and other medical problems.

Trans fatty acids have been linked to heart disease and stroke, according to research. Sadly, most consumers are unaware of the dangers of ingesting oil warmed several times. People who consume a lot of trans fats have double the chance of having a heart attack or stroke than those who don’t.

To reduce the risk of heart disease, experts advise people not to prepare iftar dishes with oil that has been frequently reheated. Instead, after two to three frying cycles, oil should be discarded. Also, to minimize the risk induced by trans fats, consumers should avoid buying iftar dishes from shops.

Iftar meals cooked in frequently reheated oil are offered in most marketplaces by shopkeepers, bakers, confectioners, and vendors because the relevant government agencies have given little attention to the matter.

According to experts, commercially made iftar foods are frequently cooked in low-quality edible oil, which includes trans fats.