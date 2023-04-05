Saudi Arabia Opens Aetikaf Registrations in Masjid-e-Nabvi

Saudi Media reported earlier this week that registration for Aetikaf 2023 will begin on 4 April (13 Ramadan), and run until 19 Ramadan, according to a statement from the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques.

The Harmain Sharifian administration has announced that applications for Aetikafin Masjid-e-Nabvi will be accepted through the ‘Zairon’ app.

On the other hand, as per Saudi media, registration for Aetikaf at Masjid al-Haram began on 23 March and is being carried out via the ‘NUSUK’ app.

The announcement of Aetikaf registration has sparked excitement and anticipation among Muslims worldwide, who see it as an opportunity to deepen their spiritual connections during the holy month of Ramadan. Makkah and Medina traditionally experience a significant increase in visitors during this time, and it is expected that this trend will continue this year.

As part of Saudi Arabia’s efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the General Presidency has announced that individuals participating in I’tikaf must provide proof of vaccination against the virus.