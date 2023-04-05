Balloting Date for Government Hajj Scheme Postponed

The scheduled balloting for the official Hajj scheme, which was supposed to take place on 5 April, has been postponed. According to sources, the new date for the draw will be announced at a later time.

It is worth noting that the application process for Hajj 2023 is almost complete, and the draw is set to determine who will be participating in this year’s pilgrimage. These lucky individuals will have the opportunity to perform Hajj this year.

ALSO READ Quran Translation is Now a Mandatory Part of University Curriculum in Pakistan

The reason for the draw’s postponement was due to the government’s extension of the deadline for sponsored Hajj until 7 April.

The government Hajj scheme has designated 14 banks to receive Hajj applications, including HBL, UBL, NBP, MCB, Allied Bank, ZTBL, BoP, Meezan Bank, Bank Alfalah, Habib Metro Bank, Soneri Bank, Faysal Bank, Askari Bank, and Bank Al-Habib.

These banks will be open during the holy month of Ramadan from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM daily, with Fridays being the exception, as banking hours will be from 8:30 AM to 1:00 PM. The deadline for collecting Hajj applications under the government scheme is Friday, 7 April.