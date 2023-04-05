This Exotic Electric Bike Costs as Much as a Honda City [Photos]

Stilride, a Swedish startup, has developed a first-of-its-kind electric two-wheeler. Today, the company revealed the final design and price of its 2024 e-bike. Sculpted beautifully and entirely out of stainless steel, the custom e-bike can be bought for the equivalent of Rs. 4.74 million.

According to the details, Stilride applied a special designing method that they call “industrial origami.” In this method, the bike’s body is sculpted from a single piece of sheet metal. Industrial robots and laser-cutting execute the startup’s software-defined geometries.

ALSO READ Evee Launches a New Variant of C1 Electric Scooter

Stilride 1 uses a single stainless steel sheet. Locally made from just a few parts, the bike reduces the negative impact of production on the environment. Its light weight allows it to use significantly less energy.

Stilride CTO and co-founder, Tue Beijer, hopes the bike sets “a new gold standard” for electric mobility. He added: