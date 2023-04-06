MG’s Sister Company Launches Electric Cultus Competitor

Wuling’s newer electric vehicles are known for their affordability. Hongguang Mini EV, Air EV, and NanoEV are among the best sellers in China’s small form-factor electric vehicle sector. Wuling Bingo is another such car that debuted on March 29 by SAIC-GM-Wuling with prices between the equivalent of Rs. 2.5 million to Rs. 3.5 million.
Wuling Bingo is a small city electric car. Bigger than Honguang and Air EVs, Wuling Bingo has a distinct design. The vehicle’s rounded lines, closed grille, and rounded headlamps create a stylish look. X-shaped LED daytime running lights also improve recognition.
From the side, the new automobile has a floating roof and a huge rear spoiler. The rear has rounded corner lamps and an X-shaped lamp cavity structure like the headlights.
Wuling Bingo has a double-color interior with various chrome-plated trim accents, providing a fashionable environment. The new car has a double-spoke multifunctional steering wheel, knob-type shift mechanism, and dual 10.25-inch screens.
Wuling Bingo’s 203km and 333km range models have 40hp and 110 Nm motor output. The 67hp, 150Nm motor powers the 333 km-range models. The car competes with BYD Seagul, LeapMotor T03 and other similar cars. Even in Pakistan money, this little EV can be considered a good value.