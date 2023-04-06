UAE Unveils Massive Ramadan Sale with Up to 75% Off on 10,000 Products

UAE has officially kicked off Ramadan Nights 2023, a seasonal event in Sharjah, that offers up to 75 percent discounts on several things, such as entertainment, shopping, and cultural activities.

The 40th edition of this event started on Wednesday at Expo Centre Sharjah, which is also its organizer. The event is run in collaboration with the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and will conclude on 21 April.

Chairman of SCCI and Expo Centre Sharjah, Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, and Chairman of the Sharjah Municipal Council, Ali Al Muhairi, inaugurated the event. During the occasion, Al Owais stated that Ramadan Nights is a massive event and is a major part of the 33rd edition of the Sharjah Ramadan Festival.

Ramadan Nights 2023 features many entertainment and heritage activities along with sales on over 10,000 products. It also offers several prizes and promotions for visitors to avail.

The 17-day festival will ensure that it spreads an atmosphere of joy and happiness among both the residents and tourists.

Ramadan Nights 2023 Schedule

During the holy month, visitors can enjoy the Ramadan Nights 2023 on a daily basis from 5 PM to 1 AM.

On Eid Al-Fitr, the event runs from 3 PM to 12 AM, offering extended hours of entertainment. With over 16,000 square meters of space, this exhibition offers over 10,000 products for visitors to discover and experience.