Bazaar Launches Bazaar Prime, Its Exclusive Distribution Vertical

Bazaar, Pakistan’s leading B2B e-commerce platform for 5M+ businesses, has launched Bazaar Prime – its exclusive market distribution arm for retail suppliers and manufacturers.

Bazaar’s B2B platform provides procurement, fulfillment, digital lending, and supply chain products to retailers and manufacturers in Pakistan.

Since its inception two years ago, Bazaar has raised over $100m in venture financing and has scaled to become the leading tech-enabled distributor in the country with the widest footprint across 50 cities and towns.

With its deep technology stack, Bazaar provides hundreds of suppliers with direct access to underserved merchants across several categories.

On top of its existing marketplace network, infrastructure, and technology stack, Bazaar Prime offers exclusive distribution to brands in designated markets.

This provides brands a 24/7 ordering capability instead of booking by agents during work hours, greater coverage in their active cities, access to new markets, real-time data insights, increased cost-efficiency, and dedicated resources and operational setup.

Hamza Jawaid, the co-founder of Bazaar, said, “Bazaar Prime is a game-changer for brands seeking to improve their coverage and distribution in the market. By leveraging this partnership, brands can tap into a wealth of resources and tools that enable them to optimize their operations, enhance their customer reach, and ultimately drive business growth.”

Bazaar Prime has already launched strategic partnerships with category-leading brands such as Reckitt, Philip Morris, PepsiCo bottlers, Mughal Rice, Tapal, Milkfields, Ana Batla, and RealMe.

“Effective communication and improved customer relations are crucial for any business to thrive. By digitizing the user experience, Bazaar has increased customer satisfaction and loyalty,” said Abbas Hussain, Head of E-commerce at Reckitt.

“Bazaar Prime has been able to improve our coverage in white spaces through increased efficiency, cost saving, improved accuracy, and better customer service. As a result, our business has grown by 20% month on month in the 12 months.”

Bazaar is further expanding its network to over 100 cities and towns in Pakistan, allowing cost-efficient access to underserved and remote towns. This enables retail brands to strengthen their presence and cater to untapped markets, solving demand-supply inefficiencies.

Given how the current distribution landscape has been dominated by legacy distributors, Bazaar’s entry into the space will help brands accelerate their reach across Pakistan, while enabling the company to cement its space in the massive B2B retail economy of the country.

Ahmed Siyadat, Managing Director for Bazaar Retail, said, “Our speed and agility in setting up a tech-enabled exclusive distribution is unmatched. From Mardan to Khairpur, we are present across all of Pakistan, and with Bazaar Prime, our partners are able to leverage our expertise to really scale their businesses.”