Careem Introduces In-App Donations and ‘GO TCF’ Car Type to Promote Charitable Giving During Ramadan

In the spirit of the auspicious month of Ramzan, Careem, the pioneer of ride-hailing services in Pakistan, enables customers to donate to multiple charities directly from the app.

Embodying the literal meaning of its name in Arabic, ‘generous’, Careem also introduces a special Ramadan car type that channels donations to a good cause.

Careem’s new in-app ‘donations’ feature channels donations directly to partner organizations including The Citizens Foundation (TCF), Saylani Welfare Trust, or Indus Hospital. Similarly, customers in Pakistan can now donate PKR 50 to TCF for every ride they take by choosing Careem’s ‘GO TCF’ car type.

The donations, automatically included in the total fare, will be used by TCF to educate children from less privileged communities. TCF is one of Pakistan’s largest not-for-profit organizations working for low-cost formal education in the heart of urban slums and rural communities.

Mudassir Sheikha, CEO and co-founder of Careem, commented, “Many communities in our region are in desperate need of our support and we feel a deep sense of responsibility towards them, especially during Ramadan.”

“We’re humbled at the opportunity to empower and encourage our colleagues and customers to give back during the Holy Month by leveraging the capabilities of the Careem Super App, and we’re grateful to collaborate with local and regional organizations to make it happen.”

Syed Asaad Ayub Ahmad, President & CEO of TCF, commented, “Every child has the right to go to school and build a better future. Yet, education remains a distant dream for millions of less-privileged children in Pakistan.”

“We are proud to partner with organizations like Careem who share our belief in the power of education and take action to help resolve the education crisis in Pakistan. This collaboration will offer the citizens of Pakistan an opportunity to play a part in bringing change through their contributions and the collective impact will help bring many children to school.”

Truly celebrating the spirit of Ramadan, iftar meals will be provided to Captains at least three times a week during Ramadan, and colleagues across all markets will participate in different volunteering activities, including meal distribution and hospital visits with young cancer patients.

Customers can also donate their Careem reward points to multiple charities on the Careem app including SOS Children’s Villages Pakistan and Saylani Welfare Trust to feed people in need and to NOWPDP for helping people with disability.

To book a Ramadan car option or make a monetary donation to communities in need, download the Careem app on the App Store or Google Play and update the app to the latest version