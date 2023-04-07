Islamabad Police Sets Up Special Squads to Penalize Public Transporters

The Islamabad Capital Police (ICTP) will take serious action against public service vehicles (PSVs) involved in route non-completion, misbehavior with passengers, and overcrowding.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Islamabad, Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer told the media that the goal is to facilitate daily travelers by making public transportation better.

According to the details, ICTP will issue challan tickets to PSVs for overcharging, driver and conductor misbehavior, and non-compliance with the official route. The department will also cancel the driving licenses of non-compliant PSV drivers.

CTO stated that legal action against such violators would be made more severe and that the squads’ progress will undergo regular assessment. As per IGP Islamabad, Dr. Nasir Akbar Khan’s directives, special squads have been formed and deployed to check for route violations.

The department has also set up a Helpline (051-9261992, 93, or 1915) to timely resolve public grievances. The helpline will remain operational 24 hours a day, seven days a week.