Not a Single Honda Civic Was Sold in Pakistan in March 2023

The troubles of the auto industry have resulted in car sales dropping off a cliff. According to a recent update from the ever-reliable autojournal.pk, Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HACL) was the prime victim of these issues.

The company couldn’t sell a single unit of its flagship sedan last month, bringing the total sales down significantly. The report does not highlight whether the lack of sales was due to poor demand or production issues.

On March 31, Honda decided to extend the production shutdown to 15 more days.

The official notification cites supply chain disruption due to the deterioration of the economy, as well as restrictions on raw materials and CKD imports, as the reasons for the lengthy shutdown.

The last production shutdown remained in effect from the 9th of March till the 31st. Whereas, the latest shutdown will continue from April 1 to 15.

ALSO READ Govt to Amend PTA Rules to Increase Authority Members to 4

This implies that, by the end of this shutdown, Honda will have observed a car assembly shutdown in Pakistan for 38 days.

Given this grim development, Honda is likely to struggle in terms of sales in the future as well.