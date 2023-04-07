Zong 4G Launches Annual Sustainability Report for the Year 2022

Zong 4G has released its annual Sustainability Report for the year 2022, titled ‘Building Pakistan – Building a Better Future’. The report highlights the company’s commitment to achieving sustainable development in the areas of environment, social responsibility, and economic growth.

The Sustainability Report for the year 2022 showcases Zong 4G’s significant contributions toward various social causes. The company has positively impacted 2.5 million individuals directly by carrying out 15 activities across 17 cities in Pakistan during the year 2022. The company’s CSR activities were focused on Digital Intelligence and Innovation, Inclusive Growth, and a Green and Low Carbon Pakistan.

Zong 4G’s efforts towards rehabilitating flood-hit areas included donating Rs. 10 million to the Sindh Government and partnering with Sehat Kahani to provide free medical consultations. Zong 4G also planted two urban forests in Multan and Lahore and set up digital labs in marginalized areas of the country. Additionally, it focused on using digital technology to reduce poverty by empowering freelancers on how to e-lance through a partnership with PSDF.

“We are proud to present our annual Sustainability Report for the year 2022, titled ‘Building Pakistan – Building a Better Future.’ Our sustainability initiatives have made significant progress, and our CSR activities have impacted millions of people across the country,” said the official spokesperson of Zong 4G. “We remain committed to creating a positive impact on society and the environment through our various endeavors.”

Zong 4G has been honored with three awards from the Chinese Government for its outstanding sustainability efforts. The company was recognized for its commitment to supporting the marginalized strata of society and reducing the digital divide.

Moreover, Zong 4G remains committed to sustainable practices and responsible business operations that are crucial for the betterment of society and the preservation of our planet’s resources. The company is dedicated to making a positive impact on the lives of individuals and communities it serves.