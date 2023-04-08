Azhar Mahmood Reveals PCB’s Initial Plan to Appoint Him as Head Coach

Former all-rounder, Azhar Mahmood has voiced his concerns about the PCB’s recruiting approach as he revealed that he was willing to become Pakistan’s head coach but the PCB changed their decision at the eleventh hour roping Abdul Rehman in.

Former Pakistani fast bowler Azhar Mahmood has expressed his concerns over the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) decision-making process and its impact on the stability of the team’s management. Mahmood, who was reportedly a strong candidate for the position of head coach, was not selected for the series against Afghanistan leading him to speak out about the board’s behavior.

In an interview, Azhar Mahmood stated that the board’s decision-making process can be unpredictable and erratic, which can lead to a lack of stability in the management of the Pakistan cricket team.

He revealed that the reports about him refusing to serve as the head coach of Pakistan were false. Azhar Mahmood clarified that he was unable to make a long-term commitment due to his contract with Surrey County Club, but he was willing to join the team for the Afghanistan series.

Sharing his side of the story, Azhar Mahmood said that he was surprised to find out that the PCB had contracted another coach. The PCB selected Abdul Rehman as the head coach of Pakistan for the Afghanistan and New Zealand series.

He also commented on the situation regarding Mickey Arthur, a former head coach of the Pakistan team, who the board is reportedly keen to have on board as head coach.

However, Arthur is not willing to give up his contract with Derbyshire, leading Azhar Mahmood to suggest that Mickey Arthur is fully aware of the changing circumstances of Pakistan cricket, hence he will value his three-year contract with Derbyshire instead to becoming Pakistan’s full-time coach in an uncertain situation.

Mickey Arthur will soon join the team as a consultant but he has not signed a long-term deal with the PCB.

Commenting on the situation, Azhar Mahmood questioned the PCB’s indecisive approach in the recruiting process. He said that he is unsure of how long this approach will work for the PCB as it creates uncertainty and trouble in the system.