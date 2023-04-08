PCB Hasn’t Paid Salaries to Domestic Coaches for Last 4 Months

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is yet to fulfill its legal obligation of paying the salaries of coaches for the six cricket associations, according to the constitution set in 2019. Coaches have reportedly not received payment for four months, raising massive concerns.

While the domestic setup has been changed ever since the appointment of Najam Sethi as PCB chairman, the coaches involved in the previous setup have been struggling as they have not received their salaries for the past few months.

However, PCB officials, have disputed this claim and stated that 87 out of the 150 coaches have already received their salaries in full. However, a few coaches are facing unresolved payment issues, which the PCB is working to settle.

According to sources within the PCB, the outstanding salaries of 28 coaches will be paid in full during the current week while the remaining 35 coaches working with the associations will also receive their payment by the end of April.

The delayed payment of salaries can be problematic for the coaches as they rely on the payment to make ends meet. The PCB should ensure that all the coaches are paid their salaries promptly and without any delay, as per their legal obligations.