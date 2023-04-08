Karachi’s Green Line Bus Announces Special Eid Timings

The Green Line bus service, Karachi’s primary metro system, has announced a temporary new schedule to accommodate late-night shoppers in preparation for Eid-ul-Fitr.

As per a spokeswoman, this decision was taken owing to increased purchasing activity among locals as they prepare for the approaching vacation during the final days of Ramadan.

Under the revised timetable, the bus service will start at 7:00 a.m. each morning from the two terminals and will run until 11:30 p.m. from Abdullah Chowk in Sarjani Town to the Numaish Chowrangi station. Furthermore, the down-track service from Numaish Chowrangi will be maintained until 12:30 a.m. Consequently, the final bus from Surjani Town will depart at 11:30 p.m., while the last bus from Numaish Chowrangi will depart at 12:30 a.m.

The new schedule, according to the spokesperson, is aimed at accommodating busy shoppers and making commuting easier during the final days of the holy month.