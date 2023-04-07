30 Electric Busses to Hit Islamabad Roads in June

The National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) has started production of electric buses on the Capital Development Authority’s (CDA) demand.

Sources in CDA told ProPakistani that NRTC has informed CDA that it has started production of buses. NRTC will hand over the first batch of 30 electric buses next month.

According to CDA officials, the drivers will be trained after the first batch of electric buses from NRTC arrives. After two weeks of training for drivers, these buses will be on the roads of Islamabad in the first week of June. In the first phase these buses will be operated on 2 routes, these electric buses will connect IJP and Taramri with the Central Metro Bus System.

According to CDA officials, feeder buses will be operated on 13 routes in Islamabad. These buses will provide world-class travel facilities to around 100,000 passengers. CDA will receive the second and third batch of 70 buses each from NRTC in June and July respectively.

CDA had issued a tender for 200 electric buses for 13 routes during the tenure of former chairman Captain (Retd) Usman, however, the authority decided to re-issue the tender due to interest from only two companies.

The decision to acquire buses from NRTC was made after the civic agency canceled the bids and decided to invite new ones. However, after several meetings, it was concluded that NRTC would be providing 200 electric buses to operate on the new routes.