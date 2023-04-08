Scientists Develop Potential Cure for Breast Cancer

Researchers in China have found a promising cure for breast cancer in mice, giving hope that it could be applied to humans in the near future.

Scientists at Fudan University in Shanghai implanted a small battery in mice, which helped reduce cancerous tumors by creating a condition called hypoxia that drastically reduces the level of oxygen in the cells.

The tiny battery, which can last up to 500 hours, soaks up oxygen by creating a current in salt water that is injected into the infected tumor tissue.

The new technique can also be used with specialist medicines to treat cancerous cells. The hypoxia-activated prodrugs (HAPs) are still under research before approval for clinical use.

The researchers involved in the study are optimistic about their findings and are confident that it will lead to a cure for humans.

However, Professor Randall Johnson of Cambridge University has cautioned that inducing hypoxia treatment can increase the risk of cancer spreading, so the costs and benefits of using the battery in humans will need to be assessed before any human trials are conducted.