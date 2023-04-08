Number of Eid-ul-Fitr Holidays to be Announced Soon

Based on media reports, the cabinet division has begun planning for the Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations in Pakistan, which are set to take place on 22 April.

According to reports, proposals for 4 to 5 Eid holidays will be brought to the Prime Minister House, and he will make a decision on when and how many holidays would be granted next week.

Reports suggest that if Eid takes place on a Friday, vacations would be held from 20 to 23 April. If Eid is observed on Saturday, the holiday might be extended from 20 to 24 April. The formal notice of the vacations is anticipated to be released soon.

It is important to note that the Ruet-i-Hilal Research Council (RHRC) has predicted the Eid-ul-Fitr day to fall on Saturday, 22 April across the country, after 30 days of fasting during Ramazan