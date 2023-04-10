Dar Presents Election Fund Bill in Parliament Hours Before Deadline

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar has officially tabled a bill in parliament for funds for general elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, just hours before the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s (SC) deadline for releasing Rs. 21 billion to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) expires.

The bill was introduced in both houses of parliament just minutes after the federal cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, approved Finance Ministry’s summary on election expenditure.

Federal Minister for Finance Mr. Ishaq Dar introduces in National Assembly a bill pertaining to funds for general elections in Punjab and KPK pic.twitter.com/cKpJOwyZKB — National Assembly of 🇵🇰 (@NAofPakistan) April 10, 2023

Dar explained during the session that the bill’s purpose is to assist the ECP in its efforts to hold free and fair elections. It is now up to the Parliament to decide whether or not to release funds to the ECP.

It bears mentioning that the federal cabinet on Sunday decided to bring the subject of providing funds for the upcoming elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to parliament. Despite the court’s order, it also chose to debate the issue in session before deliberating on the approval of funds for the elections.

The joint session of Parliament is expected to be held today (Monday) at 4 PM.