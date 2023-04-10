SBP Governor, Govt Secretaries to Attend IMF-World Bank Meetings

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Jameel Ahmed and secretaries of finance and economic affairs will represent Pakistan at the 2023 spring meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) after Finance Minister Ishaq Dar last week decided not to attend.

Dar on Monday was scheduled to meet with Nathan Porter, the IMF’s Mission Chief in Pakistan. The meeting was critical because Pakistan and the IMF were no longer actively negotiating following the government’s decision to announce petrol subsidies.

The April 10-16 meetings at the IMF and World Bank headquarters will also address climate change’s effects, which endanger lives and livelihoods worldwide.

Finance ministers and central bank governors from around the world attend the meetings to renew contacts with international financial leaders. Some also hold bilateral meetings with US Treasury and State Department officials.