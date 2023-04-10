PIMS to Establish Ladies Park and Jogging Track

The Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) wants to build a ladies’ park on its campus. It will include a jogging track and give female medical personnel a safe environment to exercise. Work on development and planting has already begun.

According to PIMS representative Dr. Haider Abbasi, the hospital prohibits patients from having more than one attendant, although many attendants visit the hospital due to cultural customs.

To address this issue, the administration has chosen to build a ladies’ park, which will not just encourage women to participate in physical activities but will also lower the number of attendants in the wards.

The park was conceptualized by Executive Director Professor Naeem Malik. Dr. Malik, a cardiologist, feels that physical activity like running and walking help lower the risk of cardiovascular disease. He also intends to promote awareness of physical exercise in preserving good health among Pakistan’s population, where 25 percent of individuals have diabetes.