Female Investors in UAE Witnesses Record-Breaking Surge

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is experiencing a record-breaking increase in female investors, with a staggering 51% rise in 2022 compared to 2021.

This trend can be attributed to the country’s steps toward women’s empowerment. Industry experts noted that the recent price hikes on various products forced women to invest more to beat inflation and achieve long-term financial security.

Resultantly, women are diversifying their asset portfolios and exploring inflation-beating options. The trend is further supported by the rise of micro-investing apps, which make it easier and more affordable for individuals to invest small amounts regularly.

According to Shivansh Rachit, Founder & COO of Hedge & Sachs, this rise in female investors is evident in multiple domains, including the real estate sector.

Dubai Land Department (DLD) data showed a substantial 50.7% increase in the number of women investing in real estate in 2022.

The current economic situation in Dubai is marked by rising rents, fuel costs, and strong demand pressures on products across categories, which are expected to fuel a 4% increase in household spending in 2023.

Shivansh stated that these factors have continuously pushed the prices this year, stressing the importance of investments to counter inflation.

He suggested that diversification is a key strategy for minimizing the impact of inflation on investments. According to him, investing in different assets, such as equities, bonds, commodities, and real estate, can safeguard a person against rising costs in the country.