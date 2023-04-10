PTA and FIA Seized 163 Illegal Gateways During the Last 3 Years

In order to curb the menace of grey traffic, PTA and FIA carried out a number of successful raids across Pakistan.

According to documents available to ProPakistani, during the last three years, 53 raids were conducted by both PTA and FIA.

During these raids, 163 illegal gateways were confiscated.

During the period from August 2018 to June Year 2021, 35 people were arrested by FIA, against whom further proceedings in the court of law are being carried out by FIA.

From August to December 2018, PTA and FIA conducted 2 raids in different parts of the country. 18 illegal gateways were confiscated and 2 people were arrested during these raids.

A total of 28 raids were conducted in 2019 during which 102 illegal gateways were confiscated and 23 people were arrested.

During the year 2020, 21 raids against grey traffic were conducted by both PTA and FIA. During these raids, 34 illegal gateways were seized and 9 people were arrested. Two more raids were conducted from January to June 2021 and 9 illegal gateways were confiscated with a single person arrested.

PTA has also introduced a Web Management Solution that blocks voice calls coming through unauthorized grey channels. After the deployment of the Web Management Solution, a large decline in grey traffic was observed.

According to PTA, illegal operations of grey traffic were causing millions of dollars in losses to the national exchequer every month.