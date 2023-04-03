PTA Has Processed Over 59,000 URLs for Blocking in Pakistan to Date

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to date has processed 59,253 URLs related to Sectarian/ Hate Speech (Complaints based as well as proactive search wherever required) for blocking, official data revealed.

The highest number of 40,548 URLs was processed against Facebook where 35,376 were blocked, followed by Twitter with 10,873 where 5,764 were blocked.

Under section 37 (1) of the PECA Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016 (“PECA”), the Authority has been empowered to remove or block, or issue. directions for removal or blocking of access to information through any information system if it considers it necessary in the interest of the glory of Islam or the integrity, security, or defense of Pakistan or any part thereof, public order, decency or morality, or to contempt of court or commission of or incitement to an offense under PECA.

URL Blocking Summary of Sectarian/Hate Speech to Date

URL Blocking summary of sectarian/hate speech to date Platform Total processed Blocked Still accessible Rejected Dailymotion 8 7 1 Facebook 40,548 35,376 4,040 1,132 Instagram 103 89 8 6 Others/mis 345 299 46 SnackVideo 6 6 Likee 60 60 Twitter 10,873 5,764 4,745 365 Tiktok 190 183 5 2 YouTube 7,120 5,890 781 449 Total 59,253 47,674 9,626 1,953

Under section 37 (2) of PECA, Federal Government has approved the Removal and Blocking of Unlawful Online Content (Procedure, Oversight, and Safeguard), Rules, 2021 (“Rules”). The same has been gazette notified on 13th October 2021.

The said rules provide for safeguards, processes, and mechanisms for the exercise of powers by the Authority under PECA for the removal of or blocking access to unlawful Online Content through any information system.