Sindh Launches New Bus Routes for Karachi

Yesterday, Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, announced yesterday the new electric bus routes in Karachi under its People’s Bus Service.

At a press conference, Memon announced that more environmentally friendly electric buses have arrived in Karachi and Sindh government will launch two new electric bus routes next week.

The second route of the electric bus service will transport passengers from Al-Asif market to Tank Chowk (Malir). On April 13, a new EV bus route from Baharia Town to Numaish Chowrangi via Tank Chowk will be introduced, Memon stated.

The PPP leader tweeted:

Sindh government under the direction of party’s leadership and CM Sindh is going to start new routes of buses for the people of Karachi. Three new routes will start in current month of Ramadan. The public can use now new fleet of EV buses.

In January this year, the government launched the first electric bus route. The Route 1 bus service connects Karachi Airport to Seaview. The government aims to expand the service further by launching more routes and rolling out more buses soon.