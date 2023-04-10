News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Toyota and Suzuki’s Production Rises While Honda Faces Doom and Gloom

By Waleed Shah | Published Apr 10, 2023 | 2:31 pm
white car is manufacturing

The auto industry has been filled with negative news as of late, with companies incurring heavy losses, suspending operations, and generally not making much progress due to ongoing economic issues.

In recent news, autojournal.pk reported that car companies have recovered in terms of production last month. Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) and Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) have witnessed a slight recovery in production after two tumultuous months.

Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HACL) and Hyundai Nishat Motors Private Limited (HNMPL) on the other hand, have seen a drop in sales due to supply chain and production issues.

The production figures of all four carmakers are as follows:

Carmakers Units Sold in February 2023 Units Sold in March 2023 Month on Month (MoM) Increase (%) Quarterly Sales  (Q1 2023)
Suzuki 1,473 1,994 35% 8,286
Toyota 2,667 4,697 76% 8,950
Honda 2,112 575 73% 4,783
Hyundai 883 699 21% 2,543

While the sales are inconsistent, the sporadic rise indicates that there is still high demand for new cars in Pakistan. This also means that the car industry may experience another boom period once the economy stabilizes.


