KP Finance Dept. Refuses Advance Salaries For Eid

By Asma Sajid | Published Apr 11, 2023 | 12:28 pm

The Finance Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued an apology for providing an advance salary to government employees during the Eid festivities. 

In a detailed note sent to the Chief Secretary, the department disclosed the financial difficulties the provincial government has been facing for the past year. 

The note revealed that there is only Rs. 13 billion in the province’s account, while the total expenses for salaries amount to Rs. 45 billion. However, the government is likely to receive Rs. 20 to 25 billion from the federal government in April.

The official document also stated that the finance department is currently unable to pay salaries and pensions in advance. Instead, they will disburse salaries on the first working day of the following month. 

The note further revealed that the government has allocated Rs. 20 billion for flour, over Rs. 3 billion for essential services in hospitals, Rs. 4 billion for health cards, Rs. 1 billion for law and order, and Rs. 1.3 billion for free textbooks.

