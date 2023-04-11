Microsoft Teams Brings Snapchat Filters to Video Calls

Microsoft and Snap have collaborated to bring Snapchat Lenses to Teams. This means that during your next video call with friends or colleagues, you can choose from 26 popular lenses to add some creativity to your chats.

You can transform into a cartoon character, add virtual snow, or even choose different backgrounds for your webcam feed. However, it’s important to be mindful and not accidentally leave a lens on during important conversations. You don’t exactly want to have a virtual sloth hugging you during a work video call.

According to Snap and Microsoft, the collection of lenses will rotate to provide a fresh experience. To access them, you can select the Video Effects option and then Snapchat in Teams. The Lenses will gradually roll out to all users, and most should have access in the next few days.

Using Snap’s Camera Kit, the companies have incorporated Snap’s augmented reality technology into Teams. Microsoft had previously used Camera Kit to integrate Snap’s AR features into Flip, its video learning platform where educators encourage students to participate in video discussions through prompts.

Since the integration, Snap reports that there has been a 60% increase in video posts from teachers and students on Flip.

Snap Camera, Snap’s desktop app that allowed users to apply lenses to third-party video calling services, was previously available. However, the app was discontinued earlier this year.

In related news, Microsoft Teams also added improved green screen support into its app for better virtual backgrounds.