Microsoft Edge is Bringing Its AI Image Creator to Everyone Soon

Microsoft has announced that it will make its AI image generator, powered by DALL-E, accessible to Edge users worldwide via desktop.

The company previously revealed its intention to integrate image creation technology into its Bing chatbot last month, but this move will make it accessible to a broader user base.

The “Image Creator” will be located in Edge’s sidebar once it is released. The process of using it will be straightforward – users will enter their desired search terms, and Bing will generate several images based on the query. You can then download the images as you prefer and use them as you see fit.

Microsoft has positioned the new feature as a means of producing “highly specific” visuals while working on social media posts, documents, or slideshows.

Placing it directly in Edge’s sidebar makes it easier to request image creation from an AI while simultaneously engaging in web activities.

For the time being, users will need to manually add the feature to their sidebar before they can use it, according to Microsoft. Users can accomplish this by launching the sidebar, selecting the “+” icon, and then switching on the Image Creator option.

Katy Asher, senior director of communications at Microsoft, stated in a message to The Verge that the company is:

…experimenting with limits based on usage patterns and continuing to learn to help us optimize the experience for customers. Today most users are not encountering a limit to the number of images they can create per day.

In addition, Microsoft is introducing new features to Edge, such as the Drop tool, which allows users to send files and other content to themselves, as well as a personal notebook that syncs across devices.

Microsoft has also included a “Browser Essentials” feature, which is a button that you can press to have Edge confirm its efficiency and malware-scanning capabilities (though this feature is presently only available on early-access builds).