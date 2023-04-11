Punjab Launches Online Registration for Private Colleges

The Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab announced the official launch of an e-Registration portal for private institutions during a press conference held at the Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore.

As per HED Secretary Punjab Javed Akhter Mahmood, the website was created to meet the department’s digitization objectives while also ensuring data efficiency, openness, accessibility, and security for all stakeholders.

Mahmood went on to say that the new approach would make it easier for private college owners to register their institutions since they can now do so in a few simple steps. Furthermore, the platform will be utilized to renew e-licenses for college owners.

According to the HED Secretary, the e-portal will provide students and parents with information on private colleges and their programs. He thanked the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for its technical assistance in executing several ICT initiatives, including the e-Registration portal.