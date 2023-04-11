Islamabad to Soon Prohibit Private Schools From Increasing Fees by Over 5%

By Haroon Hayder | Published Apr 11, 2023 | 12:56 pm
Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Noorul Amin Mengal presided over the sixth meeting of the CDA board this year on Monday and approved a significant policy aimed at improving the educational landscape of the federal capital.

Under the new policy, the CDA has decided to rent out plots to private schools on a 33-year lease.

The CDA has introduced a 100 marks formula for the rental process, with 20 percent marks allocated for schools operating in houses and 25 percent marks for schools charging fees between Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 15,000.

The CDA aims to restrict private schools from increasing their fees by more than five percent per year. The financial model for the policy will be finalized at a later date.

This policy is a significant step towards enhancing the educational infrastructure of the capital and will facilitate private schools in their efforts to provide quality education to students.

Besides, a number of other measures were also approved during the meeting. The CDA has decided that each house in Islamabad will have a rainwater harvesting tank and a small well for recharging the groundwater from now onwards.

The CDA has also empowered its Sanitation Directorate and the Environment Wing to impose fines and other punishments for violations of environmental laws in the federal capital.

