Govt Announces Eid-ul-Fitr Holidays

The federal government has declared a five-day holiday for Eid-ul-Fitr, as per a statement released by the Ministry of Interior. The holidays will be observed from Friday 21 April to Tuesday 25 April.

The announcement comes after approval on the recommendation of the Cabinet Division. The interior ministry will also issue a formal notification in this regard.

ALSO READ SBP to Issue Rs. 50 Commemorative Coin on Golden Jubilee of 1973 Constitution

In April, the Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council (RHRC) predicted that Eid-ul-Fitr would have minimal chances of falling on 21 April, due to the new crescent being born on 20 April at 9:13 AM with an age of fewer than 10 hours.

According to Mufti Khalid Ijaz, it is possible that Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on 22 April after the completion of 30 fasting days of the holy month of Ramazan. He added that it is unlikely that the Shawwal moon will be sighted on 21 April evening.

ALSO READ Here’s How You Can Prepare Your Car for Summer

No New Currency Notes for Eid-ul-Fitr

Earlier, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), on Thursday, announced that it will not issue new notes for Eid-ul-Fitr through SMS service or banks.

It is worth mentioning here that due to the outbreak of COVID-19, which had a large impact on the country in 2020, the policy regarding the issuing of new notes was revised.

Following the pandemic, the SBP ceased providing fresh notes, which had previously been handed to citizens by SMS or banks.