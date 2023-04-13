News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Honda Extends Plant Shutdown Yet Again

By Waleed Shah | Published Apr 13, 2023 | 11:11 am

Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HACL) is in dire straits due to the letter of credit (LC) issue that is eating the entire industry alive.

In a recent worrying development, Honda Atlas has extended the production shutdown to 15 more days. An official notification reads:

Honda Atlas’ production shutdown was to continue from 9th March till the 31st. However, earlier this month, the company extended the shutdown from April 1 to 15. The latest notice states that this shutdown will continue from April 16 to 30.

This implies that Honda will have observed a car assembly shutdown in Pakistan for almost 2 months.

This will likely take a heavy toll on Honda’s sales and revenue. The company had already seen a huge decline in sales in March, primarily due to poor City and HR-V sales, which are usually the company’s star players.

Also, the company wasn’t able to sell a single Civic in Pakistan, which is unheard of. The latest production suspension implies worse sales next month.


