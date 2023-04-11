Toyota Hilux Sales Remain Strong Despite Massive Price Hikes

Once again, Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) has recorded high sales of Hilux pickup trucks.

According to the recent update from Autojournal.pk, the company sold 500 Hilux units in March, once again besting several economy cars in sales despite its massive price tag.

The rise in Toyota Hilux’s demand is perplexing, given the utility truck now costs well over Rs, 10 million (1 crore). Also, the sales figure above does not include the Hilux GR-Sport variant.

New Variants

Toyota has maintained strong Hilux sales, despite the massive price hikes and production cuts. Likely due to its popularity, the company recently launched a GR-Sport variant of Pakistan’s most popular pickup truck.

The new variant is largely the same as others, save for a few cosmetic and feature updates. Its sports appeal will likely resonate with rallying enthusiasts, which may boost the Hilux sales further, despite the hefty price and the delivery hiccups.