Mari Petroleum and OPI Ink Gas Processing Contract for Shewa-1 Well in Waziristan

Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) and Orient Petroleum Inc (OPI) have entered into a Gas Processing Contract for the provision of Early Production Facilities (EPF) on a turn-key basis for Shewa-I Discovery in Waziristan Block.

According to a stock filing to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), OPI will provide the EPF turnkey and will also provide Operations and Maintenance (O&M) services for 24 months after production begins. Furthermore, the gas processing contract authorizes MARI to purchase EPF equipment.

MPCL is the Operator of Waziristan Block with a 55 percent working interest; whereas Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) and OPI are joint venture partners having working interests of 35 percent and 10 percent respectively.