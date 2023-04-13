Mari Petroleum and OPI Ink Gas Processing Contract for Shewa-1 Well in Waziristan

By ProPK Staff | Published Apr 13, 2023 | 12:39 pm

Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) and Orient Petroleum Inc (OPI) have entered into a Gas Processing Contract for the provision of Early Production Facilities (EPF) on a turn-key basis for Shewa-I Discovery in Waziristan Block.

According to a stock filing to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), OPI will provide the EPF turnkey and will also provide Operations and Maintenance (O&M) services for 24 months after production begins. Furthermore, the gas processing contract authorizes MARI to purchase EPF equipment.

ALSO READ

MPCL is the Operator of Waziristan Block with a 55 percent working interest; whereas Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) and OPI are joint venture partners having working interests of 35 percent and 10 percent respectively.

ProPK Staff

lens

R. R. Martin Returns With Game of Thrones Prequel A Legend of Seven Kingdoms
Read more in lens

proproperty

Two Killed, One Injured In Rival Group Fire Exchange Over Property Dispute
Read more in proproperty
close
>