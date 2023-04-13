No New Currency Notes on Eid-ul-Fitr Yet Again

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), on Thursday, announced that it will not issue new notes for Eid-ul-Fitr through SMS service or banks.

It should be noted that the policy regarding the issuance of new notes was revised due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which had a significant impact on the country in 2020.

ALSO READ Another Rainfall Spell to Grip Pakistan Before Eid-ul-Fitr

Following the pandemic, the SBP discontinued issuing new notes that were previously distributed to citizens via SMS service or from their respective branches.

On the other hand, the federal government has also decided to disburse April’s salaries, allowances, and pensions in advance to all serving and retired government servants on account of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The decision was taken during a consultation session between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, with the latter directing the Secretary Finance to take measures at the earliest.

The Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee has also summoned its monthly meeting to sight the crescent of Shawaal. The meeting has been fixed for 20 April, Thursday. Zonal committees will also meet at designated zones on the same day.

ALSO READ Private Schools Announce Eid-ul-Fitr Holidays

The central meeting will be held at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony building in Islamabad. Chairman Molana Abdul Khabeer Azad will preside over the session.

Finally, the federal government will announce the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays soon. Reports have suggested that the Cabinet Division has forwarded a summary in this regard to the Prime Minister’s Office.

Reports have also claimed that there will be five holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr. The holidays will start on 20 April and end on 24 April, as per the reports.