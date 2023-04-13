Another Rainfall Spell to Grip Pakistan Before Eid-ul-Fitr

A westerly wave is likely to enter the upper parts of the country on 15 April and would spread in western & central parts subsequently, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted.

According to the latest PMD advisory, under the influence of this weather system, rain-dust/thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls and hailstorm is expected in Kashmir (Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur) and Gilgit-Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar) from 15-20 April.

ALSO READ Maersk-Backed Trucking Startup to Exit Pakistan Due to Severe Economic Crisis

The same is predicted for Chitral, Dir, Swat, Mansehra, Buner, Kohistan, Shangla, Haripur, Abbottabad, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan, Bajaur, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal and Jhelum from 15-20 April.

Rain-dust/thunderstorm with isolated hailstorm is expected in Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Karak, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Quetta, Zhob, Barkhan, Qila Saifullah, Qillah Abdullah, Chaman, Pishin, Ziarat, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Khuzdar, Kalat and Makran on 17 and 18 April.

Light rain-dust/thunderstorm is also expected in Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Multan, D.G.Khan, Rajanpur, Bahawalpur, Raim Yar Khan, Bahawalnagar, Layyah, Bhakkar, Khushab, Mianwali, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sahiwal, Okara, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Kasur, Sheikhupura and Nankana Sahib on 17 and 18 April.

The PMD has warned that dust-windstorm and hailstorm may cause damage to loose infrastructure and standing crops, particularly wheat.

ALSO READ Comilla Victorians Owner Expresses Interest in Buying PSL Franchise

Landslides and flash floods may occur in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir, Murree, and Galliyat on 18 and 19 April. Tourists are advised to remain more cautious during the forecast period.

The PMD has also advised all concerned authorities to remain alert to avoid any untoward situation during the forecast period.