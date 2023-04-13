UAE Announces Extended Holidays for Eid Al-Fitr

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) has announced the Eid Al-Fitr holidays for government employees in United Arab Emirates (UAE) from 29 Ramadan to 3 Shawwal.

As per the Gregorian calendar, holidays will begin on Thursday 20 April, and end on Sunday 23 April, giving residents a four-day break.

However, if Ramadan lasts for 30 days instead of 29, residents will get another extra day off on Monday 24 April. The exact date for Eid will be announced by the country’s moon sighting committee. Therefore, residents can hope for either a four-day or five-day break.

According to UAE’s International Astronomical Centre, 3 Shawwal is most likely to fall on 23 April, signaling a 29-day Ramadan this year.

Eid Al-Fitr Holidays in Saudi Arabia

Earlier, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MoHRSD) announced the Eid Al-Fitr holidays for private and non-profit sectors in Saudi Arabia. The holidays will commence on Friday 21 April, and end on Tuesday 25 April.

Similarly, in adherence to the executive regulations of labor law in Saudi Arabia, workers will also have another four-day long break for Eid Al-Adha at the end of June this year.